A case like this has probably happened for the first time in history.

Guillermo Ochoa has enjoyed a brilliant career, and he’s still not thinking about retirement—recently, he was on the verge of signing with a new club.

Details: According to geglobo, the Mexican goalkeeper arrived at Spanish side Burgos to finalize a deal. However, right before putting pen to paper, Ochoa requested to renegotiate one of the contract clauses and stepped out to have a coffee. But he never came back—he stopped answering calls and messages altogether.

Ochoa’s last club was AFC, a representative of Liga Portugal, where he made 23 appearances as a starting goalkeeper.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that Guillermo Ochoa has reclaimed his spot between the posts for the Mexico national team. Head coach Javier Aguirre has trusted the veteran shot-stopper to be his number one for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.