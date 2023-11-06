The winners of the doubles event at the WTA Finals 2023 have been determined

The doubles event at the WTA Finals 2023 concluded on November 6th with the final match.



The team of Laura Siegemund (Germany) and Vera Zvonareva emerged victorious in a two-set contest that lasted 1 hour and 38 minutes.



They defeated the pairing of Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) and Ellen Perez (Australia).

WTA Finals 2023. Doubles. Hard Court. Final

Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez - Laura Siegemund (Germany) / Vera Zvonareva - 4:6, 4:6

Zvonareva and Siegemund, seeded 8th, secured their place at the WTA Finals.

Their victory in Cancun earned them 1375 ranking points and $340,000 in prize money.