The winners of the doubles event at the WTA Finals 2023 have been determined
Tennis news Yesterday, 15:42
PHOTO: Matthew Stockman
The doubles event at the WTA Finals 2023 concluded on November 6th with the final match.
The team of Laura Siegemund (Germany) and Vera Zvonareva emerged victorious in a two-set contest that lasted 1 hour and 38 minutes.
They defeated the pairing of Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) and Ellen Perez (Australia).
WTA Finals 2023. Doubles. Hard Court. Final
Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez - Laura Siegemund (Germany) / Vera Zvonareva - 4:6, 4:6
Zvonareva and Siegemund, seeded 8th, secured their place at the WTA Finals.
Their victory in Cancun earned them 1375 ranking points and $340,000 in prize money.
Popular news
Football news Today, 06:28 Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt
Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023