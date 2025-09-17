The Williams sisters announce the launch of their own Stockton Street podcast for the X platform

Sharing their thoughts with fans

Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams have announced the launch of their own podcast, Stockton Street, with the premiere episode set for September 17. The sisters broke the news on their Instagram pages.

The podcast is named after a street in Compton, California, where the iconic tennis stars grew up. In the show, Serena and Venus will share insights into their journey to the pinnacle of the sport and dispel the myths that have surrounded them throughout their careers.

The Williams sisters' podcast will also delve into a wide array of topics beyond tennis, including health, wellness, and pop culture. They also plan to invite high-profile guests to join them on the show.

Just a reminder: Serena and Venus Williams are decorated champions with numerous accolades and titles in both singles and doubles tennis, where they have often teamed up as a pair.