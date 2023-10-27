The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu

RU RU NG NG
Boxing News Today, 15:29
In the night from Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, October 29, a boxing match will take place between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannu.

On Friday, October 27, the weigh-in ceremony between the two fighters occurred. The weigh-in results are as follows: Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 125.6 kilograms, while Francis Ngannu weighed in at 123.4 kilograms.

This monumental heavyweight bout is scheduled for ten three-minute rounds and will be assessed by three judges using a 10-point scoring system. The match is not an exhibition and is conducted in the regulated ring under the supervision of the commission, making it a professional boxing bout.

The WBC title will not be at stake for Tyson Fury in this fight. A special title has been created for this particular matchup.

The overall show is set to begin at 18:00 Central European Time (CET). The main event is expected to commence around 23:00 CET. However, the timing may vary slightly in either direction, depending on the duration of the undercard bouts.

