The Ukraine national team has two losses before the matches of Euro 2024

On June 14, the last training session of the Ukraine national team was held in Bremen, Germany.

It was held in preparation for the next match of Euro 2024 qualification against the national team of Northern Macedonia, which will take place tomorrow.

The training was attended by 25 players. Only Valeriy Bondar and Oleksandr Pikhalenok were absent. The first has an injury of the drive muscle, and the second - has problems with his foot.

It is already known that both players will not be able to help the Ukraine national team in the June games.