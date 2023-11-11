RU RU NG NG
The Toronto player repeated the achievement in scoring in the NHL

Hockey news Today, 04:36
The Toronto player repeated the achievement in scoring in the NHL Photo CP/Frank Gunn

Forward William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs scored two goals and provided an assist in the NHL regular-season match against Calgary (5-4 W). He now boasts 21 points (9 goals and 12 assists) in 14 games at the start of the season.

The Swedish player becomes the fourth in the 21st century to achieve this feat. Previously, such performances were achieved by Daniel Heatley (2005/06 season, Ottawa, in 22 games), Henrik Zetterberg (2007/08 season, Detroit, in 17 games), and Connor McDavid (2021/22season, Edmonton, in 17 games).

The NHL record for the longest point streak at the start of a season belongs to Wayne Gretzky, who accumulated points in 51 consecutive games while playing forEdmonton in the 1983/84 season.

Nylander began his career in Sweden, playing for Södertälje, Rögle, and MODO. Drafted in the first round, eighth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft, he was sent back to Sweden to play for MODO a few months later. After representing the national team at the World Championship, the Canadian club recalled him, and he finished the season playing for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL. He made his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015/16 season. Nylander was part of the Swedish national team that became world champions in 2017.

