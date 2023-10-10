RU RU NG NG
The Swedish national team loses a key player due to injury

The Swedish national team loses a key player due to injury

Football news Today, 05:42
The Swedish national team loses a key player due to injury The Swedish national team loses a key player due to injury

Newcastle and Sweden striker Alexander Isak will not help his national team.

He went to the club's location due to damage.

Information about this has already been confirmed by the Swedish Football Federation.

They reported that the footballer was injured while still at his club. He was injured in the match against West Ham.

“He underwent a medical examination under the supervision of doctors from the Swedish national team. The examination showed that this football player is not ready to take part in the upcoming games and will miss the qualifying match for the European Championship with Belgium, which will be held on Monday,” the statement said on the official Swedish Football Federation website.

Let us remind you that on October 12, the Swedish national team will play in a friendly match with the Moldavian national team. After that, she will have to play a qualifying match for Euro 2024 against Belgium. The meeting will take place on October 16.

Sweden European Championship
