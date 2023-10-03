The starting defender of Chelsea has sustained a significant injury

Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for a minimum of two months due to an injury, as reported by The Telegraph. The defender of Chelsea suffered a posterior thigh injury during the League Cup match against Brighton, which took place on September 27. It's worth noting that a two-month recovery period is an optimistic estimate.

Ben Chilwell has been representing Chelsea since August 2020. In the current season, the 26-year-old footballer has been a stalwart in the left-back position.

The list of injured Chelsea players throughout the season has grown substantially. Among those previously sidelined are Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and several other footballers.