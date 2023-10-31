The Russian national ice hockey team has been included in the program for the 2026 Olympics

The Russian national ice hockey team has been provisionally included in the program for the 2026 Winter Olympics, as announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

However, it's important to note that this opportunity is theoretical, and it depends on whether the team will be allowed to participate in the championship. Russia is currently disqualified from international competitions due to its full-scale war against Ukraine, and this suspension is in effect until the end of 2024.

If a decision is made to allow Russia to participate in the 2026 Olympics, they will compete in the final tournament alongside the USA and two other countries that qualify through preliminary rounds. Belarus has also been included in the final Olympic qualification under similar principles.

The qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics will consist of three preliminary stages, with the final round determining the three participants in the tournament to be held in Italy. The teams are divided based on the IIHF's ranking.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place two years after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Italian city of Milan will host the Winter Games from February 6 to February 22, 2026.