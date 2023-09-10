The Netherlands wins a strong-willed victory over Ireland

The Netherlands went to an away match against Ireland as part of the sixth round of selection for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

Already in the fifth minute, Ireland opened the scoring with the efforts of Adam Eade. Although the advantage of the hosts was short-lived. In the 19th minute, the Netherlands equalized the score. Gakpo confidently executed an 11-meter kick. The first half ended with an even game.

In the second half, the Dutch took the lead. Weghorst scored the second goal in the 56th minute. The Netherlands held on to a narrow lead for their third win in four matches. They are in second place with nine points.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying