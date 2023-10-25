The NBA is gaining momentum. Here's the schedule for the second day of play

On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the second day of the new NBA season will feature twelve matches, with twenty-four teams commencing their campaign in the 2023-24 season.

Daily Sport provides the schedule for today's games, with the times adjusted to Central European Time:

Indiana – Washington – 1:00

New York – Boston – 1:00

Orlando – Houston – 1:00

Charlotte – Atlanta – 1:00

Brooklyn – Cleveland – 1:30

Miami – Detroit – 1:30

Toronto – Minnesota – 1:30

Memphis – New Orleans – 2:00

Chicago – Oklahoma – 2:00

Utah – Sacramento – 3:00

San Antonio – Dallas – 3:30

Clippers – Portland – 4:30

