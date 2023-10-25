The NBA is gaining momentum. Here's the schedule for the second day of play
Basketball news 25 oct 2023, 09:34
On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the second day of the new NBA season will feature twelve matches, with twenty-four teams commencing their campaign in the 2023-24 season.
Daily Sport provides the schedule for today's games, with the times adjusted to Central European Time:
- Indiana – Washington – 1:00
- New York – Boston – 1:00
- Orlando – Houston – 1:00
- Charlotte – Atlanta – 1:00
- Brooklyn – Cleveland – 1:30
- Miami – Detroit – 1:30
- Toronto – Minnesota – 1:30
- Memphis – New Orleans – 2:00
- Chicago – Oklahoma – 2:00
- Utah – Sacramento – 3:00
- San Antonio – Dallas – 3:30
- Clippers – Portland – 4:30
NBA. Tournament table. Eastern Conference
NBA. Tournament table. Western Conference
