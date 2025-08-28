The Logistical Challenge of The 2026 World Cup

On June 11, 2026, the World Cup will kick off in Mexico City, a historic tournament played across three countries with 48 national teams and 104 matches. Behind the spectacle, the biggest challenge lies in logistics, spanning airports, mobility, team transport, and tourism.

Mario Veraldo, CEO of MTM Logix and a logistics coordinator during Brazil 2014, explained: “There are two moments in an event like the World Cup. The first is that many adjustments must be made, beyond the stadium, across the entire logistics infrastructure. Everything changes — not just cargo logistics but arrivals, departures, buses, railways, everything that a tournament of this magnitude entails”.

He emphasized mobility as the second major challenge: “Mexico is somewhat smaller than Brazil, but having the World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada brings a similar challenge. The entire internal transportation structure during the World Cup has to be adapted: from flights to where the teams train”.

In addition to hosting matches in the Azteca, BBVA, and Akron stadiums, Mexico must also manage tourism and consumption. Veraldo warned: “Mexico is a spectacular country. In July 2026, Cancún, Los Cabos, and Vallarta will be full. Tourism logistics will be impacted, but so will consumption: food and liquor will spike during the World Cup, pressuring the country’s distribution chains”.

National teams present another complex layer. Each squad travels with directors, relatives, and medical technology. “Everything has to come in and out. If a team plays in Mexico and then in the U.S., it must transport its specialized equipment. Otherwise, you risk affecting the team’s performance”, he noted.

Finally, Veraldo stressed that “without a doubt, airports” are the greatest concern — not capacity, but the coordination of flights, parking, and access. The logistics impact alone is expected to generate between 3 and 4 billion U.S. dollars in additional revenue.