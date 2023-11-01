The list of 30 candidates for the title of the best African footballer has been revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a list of 30 footballers who are in contention for the title of the best African footballer.

The ultimate winner in each category will be determined after voting by the CAF Voting Commission, which includes the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches, and captains of member associations and clubs participating in the group stages of inter-club competitions.

The full list of the 30 footballers is as follows:

Rami Bensebaini (Algeria, Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al-Ahly)

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso, Bayer)

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, Napoli)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon, Besiktas)

Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast, Nottingham Forest)

Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast, Al-Nassr)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo, Marseille)

Fiston Manu (DR Congo, Pyramids)

Kahraba, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, Mohamed El Shenawi (Egypt, Al-Ahly Cairo)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana, West Ham)

Thomas Partey (Ghana, Arsenal)

Sory Kaba (Guinea, Stuttgart)

Ivi Bissouma (Mali, Tottenham)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG)

Azedine Ounahi (Morocco, Marseille)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco, Galatasaray)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United)

Yassin Bounou (Morocco, Al-Hilal)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Sadio Mané (Senegal, Al-Nassr)

Papa Matar Sarr (Senegal, Tottenham)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al-Ahly Cairo)

Mohamed Ben-Romdane (Tunisia, Ferencvaros)

The final winner will be announced after the voting process.