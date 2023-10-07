The leader of Newcastle sign a new contract with the Magpies

Bruno Guimaraes has extended his contract with Newcastle until June 30, 2028, as reported by the official website from Tyneside club. The Brazilian midfielder had captured the interest of Real, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Consequently, Newcastle promptly offered a new contract to their star player.

Bruno Guimaraes became a Newcastle player on January 30, 2022. The Magpies parted with 42.1 million euros to secure his services from Lyon. Guimaraes has featured in 67 matches for Newcastle, tallying 11 goals and providing 8 assists.