The Lakers are displeased with the officiating. The NBA has responded to the complaint

On Tuesday, November 7th, a regular season NBA game took place. The Miami Heat hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on their home court and emerged victorious with a score of 108:107.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers have filed a complaint with the NBA concerning subpar officiating in this match. The primary grievance of the club pertains to what they deem unfair decisions made by the referees in favor of forward LeBron James. The Lakers presented video footage, which, in their opinion, reveals undue contact by Miami's defenders on LeBron that went unnoticed by the referees.

"Their explanations don't align with what actually happened on the court. When I attempted a dunk over Thomas Bryant, he clearly swatted at my face with his hand. I asked for an explanation, and one of the referees claimed his hand was raised in the air, while the other two stated they were obstructed and didn't witness the incident," LeBron James commented on the situation.

The league itself has stated that the referees did not commit any errors in the closing moments of the game between the Lakers and the Miami Heat.

LeBron contributed 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the match.