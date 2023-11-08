RU RU NG NG
Main News Basketball news The Lakers are displeased with the officiating. The NBA has responded to the complaint

The Lakers are displeased with the officiating. The NBA has responded to the complaint

Basketball news Yesterday, 13:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Lakers are displeased with the officiating. The NBA has responded to the complaint The Lakers are displeased with the officiating. The NBA has responded to the complaint

On Tuesday, November 7th, a regular season NBA game took place. The Miami Heat hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on their home court and emerged victorious with a score of 108:107.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers have filed a complaint with the NBA concerning subpar officiating in this match. The primary grievance of the club pertains to what they deem unfair decisions made by the referees in favor of forward LeBron James. The Lakers presented video footage, which, in their opinion, reveals undue contact by Miami's defenders on LeBron that went unnoticed by the referees.

"Their explanations don't align with what actually happened on the court. When I attempted a dunk over Thomas Bryant, he clearly swatted at my face with his hand. I asked for an explanation, and one of the referees claimed his hand was raised in the air, while the other two stated they were obstructed and didn't witness the incident," LeBron James commented on the situation.

The league itself has stated that the referees did not commit any errors in the closing moments of the game between the Lakers and the Miami Heat.

LeBron contributed 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the match.

Popular news
The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match
Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement
Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United
Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023