The German Football Association will attempt to naturalize the striker of Bayern Munich

The German Football Association wants to naturalize Bayern Munich striker Matias Telles, according to BILD.

Rudi Feller, the sporting director of the German Football Association, has stated that they are monitoring the young Bayern Munich forward Telles and want him to represent their national team. They will certainly attempt to naturalize the player, but the decision ultimately lies with the player himself. This factor should not be underestimated.

Representatives from the union have not yet communicated directly with the player's entourage. In order to obtain German citizenship, Telles must meet certain criteria, including demonstrating his ability to support himself and having a high level of proficiency in the German language.

Additionally, FIFA rules stipulate that a player who relocates to a new country between the ages of 10 and 18, as in Telles's case, must reside in that country for a minimum of five years. Therefore, Matias will not be eligible to play for the German national team until 2027.

Telles joined Bayern Munich from Rennes in the summer of 2022. During this time, he has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 39 matches. It's worth noting that this month he was called up to the French U-21 national team, which is coached by Thierry Henry.