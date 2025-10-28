The FFF Refereeing Department has confirmed Doukouré's expulsion

The management is now considering solutions to compensate for his absence.

The Refereeing Department of the French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed the decision to send off Ismaël Doukouré after the match between Olympique Lyonnais and Racing Club de Strasbourg. The match, played on October 26, 2023, ended 2-1 in favor of Lyon.

During this Ligue 1 match, the referee sanctioned defender Doukouré for a dangerous tackle on player Malick Fofana. This decision sparked outrage from Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior, who disputed the severity of the expulsion. Despite this criticism, the FFF maintained its position on the incident.

The FFF, which is uncompromising on this issue, reiterates the importance of respecting the rules to preserve the physical integrity of athletes on the field. Doukouré's suspension could have significant consequences for Racing Club de Strasbourg, which has already struggled this season.

The management is now considering solutions to compensate for his absence from upcoming matches.