The drawing for the group stage of the Women's UEFA Champions League has taken place

On Friday, October 20, the draw for the group stage of the 2023-2024 Women's UEFA Champions League took place.

The draw was conducted by UEFA's Managing Director of Women's Football, Nadine Kessler, and former Arsenal and Bayern player, Viktoria Schnaderbeck.

Women's Champions League Groups:

Group A: Barcelona, Rosengard, Benfica, Eintracht

Group B: Lyon, Slavia Prague, St. Polten, Brann

Group C: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Ajax

Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Hekken, Paris FC

Champions League Schedule:

Group Stage

Matchday 1: November 14/15

Matchday 2: November 22/23

Matchday 3: December 13/14

Matchday 4: December 20/21

Matchday 5: January 24/25

Matchday 6: January 30/31

Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw - February 6, Nyon

Quarterfinals

First Leg: March 19/20

Second Leg: March 27/28

Semifinals

First Leg: April 20/21

Second Leg: April 27/28

Final (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao), May 25

It's worth noting that the current holder of the Women's Champions League title is Barcelona.