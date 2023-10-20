The drawing for the group stage of the Women's UEFA Champions League has taken place
On Friday, October 20, the draw for the group stage of the 2023-2024 Women's UEFA Champions League took place.
The draw was conducted by UEFA's Managing Director of Women's Football, Nadine Kessler, and former Arsenal and Bayern player, Viktoria Schnaderbeck.
Women's Champions League Groups:
- Group A: Barcelona, Rosengard, Benfica, Eintracht
- Group B: Lyon, Slavia Prague, St. Polten, Brann
- Group C: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Ajax
- Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Hekken, Paris FC
Champions League Schedule:
Group Stage
- Matchday 1: November 14/15
- Matchday 2: November 22/23
- Matchday 3: December 13/14
- Matchday 4: December 20/21
- Matchday 5: January 24/25
- Matchday 6: January 30/31
Quarterfinal and Semifinal Draw - February 6, Nyon
Quarterfinals
- First Leg: March 19/20
- Second Leg: March 27/28
Semifinals
- First Leg: April 20/21
- Second Leg: April 27/28
Final (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao), May 25
It's worth noting that the current holder of the Women's Champions League title is Barcelona.
