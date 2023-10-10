Ten Hag's mistake. Manchester United lacks players suited to his style

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has elucidated the issues in the Red Devils' gameplay.

"Raphael Varane cannot keep up with such a pace. The Premier League is dynamic, everyone moves at a hundred kilometers per hour. The issue lies in midfield – they lack energy, which leads to problems in defense.

Eric ten Hag wants to implement high pressing and play with high intensity, much like at Ajax. However, he doesn't have the right players for it. The Manchester United players don't possess the mentality to constantly apply pressure. For instance, Casemiro is completely struggling with it.

Ten Hag has specific football ideas that he wants to implement. However, he needs to find ways to realize them," Meulensteen said in an ESPN broadcast.