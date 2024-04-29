Swiatek comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open

The world number one, Iga Swiatek, breezed into the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament in Madrid. In the fourth round, the Pole needed just over an hour to dismantle the resistance of Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The match proved to be very easy for Swiatek, as reflected in the final score on the scoreboard. Iga lost her serve at the start of the first set, but as it turned out, that game was the only one Sorribes Tormo won in the entire match.

Swiatek won 71% of points on her serve and ultimately secured a crushing victory. In the quarterfinals, the world number one will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. It's worth noting that Swiatek lost last year's Madrid final to Aryna Sabalenka.

Iga Swiatek (Poland, 1) - Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain, 55) - 6:1, 6:0.