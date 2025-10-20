Super League : Mohamed El Bachir Gueye's baptism of fire with Antalyaspor

Mohamed El Bachir Gueye scores a brace.

Sunday, October 19th, will be an unforgettable day for 22-year-old Senegalese striker Mohamed El Bachir Gueye.

With a brace this Sunday in the 9th matchday of the Süper Lig, Mohamed El Bachir Gueye gave his team hope of a triumph after falling behind 3-0 in the first half.

Despite his team's 3-2 defeat to Gaziantep, Gueye can be pleased with his performance in this match, and his fine display will undoubtedly not leave his coach indifferent. He could thus be given a starting role next weekend against Istanbul Basaksehir.