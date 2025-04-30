Super Eagle Soars: Dessers Secures Rangers’ Golden Boot

At the Rangers FC annual Player Awards ceremony, which took place in Glasgow on April 27, 2025, Cyriel Dessers was formally named the team's top scorer for the 2024–2025 campaign. The award was given to the 30-year-old Nigerian striker, who scored 24 goals in all competitions.

A Season of Consistency and Impact

Dessers' great season earned him the renowned Sam English Bowl, which is awarded yearly to the Rangers' highest scorer. His statistics demonstrate his consistency.

24 goals in 51 appearances.

13 goals were scored in the Scottish Premiership.

4th place on the league's overall top scorers list

Cyriel Dessers - Meilleur buteur 24/25 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sppvmu0NFv — Glasgow Rangers_fr (@Rangers_fr) April 28, 2025

Dessers' contributions were crucial in keeping Rangers in the title race until the closing stages, even though they ultimately fell short to rivals Celtic.

Expanding on a Good Beginning

Despite some early criticism, Dessers, who joined Rangers from Italian team Cremonese in the summer of 2023, had already made an impact in his rookie season with 22 goals in the 2023–2024 campaign.

The Super Eagles attacker is still focused on finishing well and solidifying his status as a key member of the team with four games remaining in the season.