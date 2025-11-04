Suleiman Nets First Goal as Slavia Prague Crush Arsenal in Youth League

The 18-year-old Nigerian midfielder scored late to seal Slavia’s 5–1 victory over the English side.

Mubarak Suleiman, the promising 18-year-old former Right2Win midfielder, finally broke his scoring duck for Slavia Prague's youth team, netting a goal in their decisive 5-1 victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday afternoon.

Suleiman, who joined the Czech giants in September, had previously featured in eleven matches across all competitions without finding the net. Described as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder with strong technical ability, the teenager was one of four Nigerians who started the match, with goalkeeper Khari Ranson, defender Josh Ogunnaike, and midfielder Ife Ibrahim featuring for the opposing Arsenal side.

Slavia took a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time, but Suleiman remained a constant attacking threat. His persistence was rewarded in stoppage time. After his initial effort was parried by Arsenal's Ranson, the midfielder racted quickest to fire home the rebound in the 92nd minute.

The goal marked his first for the club and came in the first UEFA Youth League match this season where he completed the full 90 minutes. Though yet to debut for the senior side, Suleiman has been named in four matchday squads for Slavia Prague's B team.