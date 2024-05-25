Successfully defended their title. Barcelona clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League

Barcelona and Lyon clashed in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Catalan team defended the title of the best team in Europe, which they won the year before. Last year, they defeated Wolfsburg in the final (3-2).

In the first half, neither team managed to score. In the second half, the Catalans took the lead through Aitana Bonmati. The French team failed to respond. And Barça scored again, taking the match to a comfortable victory.

Barcelona's women's team won the Champions League for the third time in their history. Lyon retains the record with eight titles.

This match was the fifth in history between these teams. Barcelona secured their first victory, with Lyon winning all four previous encounters.

UEFA Women's Champions League

Final

Barcelona - Lyon 2:0

Goal: Bonmati, 63, Putellas, 90+5