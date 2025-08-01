Sporting KC Signs Mexican Defender Alan Montes on Loan from Necaxa

Sporting Kansas City have secured the loan signing of 24-year-old center back Alan Montes from LIGA MX side Club Necaxa for the remainder of the 2025 season, the club confirmed Friday. The deal includes a purchase option at year’s end and awaits final approval pending his medical, visa, and International Transfer Certificate.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Montes brings top-flight experience with 119 professional appearances and 10 goals to his name. He was a regular starter for Necaxa during the 2024 Clausura, playing 15 matches and helping them reach the playoffs. He also featured in all three of Necaxa’s 2024 Leagues Cup matches and recently scored in a 3-1 win over Mazatlán.

Montes began his career at Cimarrones de Sonora and debuted in Liga MX in 2020. He also spent time at Monterrey and Raya2. Notably, he is the younger brother of César Montes, a Mexican international now at Lokomotiv Moscow. Wearing No. 23, Alan arrives to reinforce Kansas City’s backline with physicality and composure.