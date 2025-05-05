Sport Races to Appoint New Head Coach Before Cruzeiro Clash

Following Pepa’s dismissal, Sport Recife is moving quickly to appoint a new head coach, aiming to finalize the decision before Tuesday, May 6. According to NE45, club officials held a meeting on Sunday to review options and initiate talks with potential candidates, hoping to have a new coach on the bench for the upcoming match against Cruzeiro in the Brasileirao.

Vice president Guilherme Falcão confirmed that several interviews were conducted over the weekend and expressed optimism about concluding the process soon. In comments shared by the club, he stated that Sport is seeking a pragmatic coach who prioritizes winning results over rigid tactical philosophies.

Names under consideration include Eduardo Baptista, Odair Hellmann, and Fábio Carille, although the latter is viewed as expensive. Veteran manager Tuca Ferretti was also offered to the club and is open to returning to Brazil after a decorated career in Mexico, his agent revealed.

With time ticking and crucial matches approaching, the decision carries weight. Sport is not only looking for a tactical fit but also someone aligned with the club's footballing identity. For now, interim coach Mariano Levisman remains in charge, but all signs suggest a final call will be made imminently.