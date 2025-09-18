Sinclair’s Jersey to Be Retired in Portland in Lasting Tribute

According to Canadian Soccer Daily, Christine Sinclair will be honored with a historic tribute on October 4 at Providence Park, when the Portland Thorns retire her iconic No. 12 jersey during her induction into the club’s Hall of Fame. It will mark the first time the organization retires a player’s shirt, cementing her legacy as the face of the franchise.

Since captaining the Thorns in their inaugural 2013 season, Sinclair led Portland to three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two Shields, and a Challenge Cup. Over her 12 years, she became the club’s all-time leader in goals (79), appearances (237), starts (215), and minutes (18,579), embodying consistency and excellence on the field.

Her impact goes far beyond Portland. The Burnaby native represented Canada in six FIFA Women’s World Cups and four Olympic Games, winning the long-awaited gold medal in Tokyo 2021. With 190 goals in 331 appearances, she remains international soccer’s all-time leading scorer, across both men’s and women’s football. In 2025, she will be inducted into both the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame and the Canada Sports Hall of Fame.

Sinclair’s ties to Portland stretch back to her college days at the University of Portland, where she set a school record with 110 goals and captured two national titles. She later won professional championships in the U.S. before becoming the foundation of the Thorns.

In Portland, the No. 12 will never be worn again. Sinclair will forever be celebrated as the player who defined an era.