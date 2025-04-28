Simba SC vs RS Berkane: Dates, Venue, and Road to the CAF Confederation Cup Final

Simba SC have booked their place in the 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup final after holding Stellenbosch FC to a goalless draw on Sunday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, sealing a 1-0 aggregate victory.

A Historic Achievement

Under the guidance of South African coach Fadlu Davids, Simba displayed a disciplined and tactical performance to reach their first continental final since 1993 — matching the feat of their rivals, Young Africans SC, from last season.

RS Berkane Await in the Final

Despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Algeria, Simba will now play Moroccan powerhouse RS Berkane, who qualified with a 4-1 aggregate victory against CS Constantine.

RS Berkane bring a wealth of experience, having won the CAF Confederation Cup in 2020 and 2022, and finished runners-up in 2019 and 2024.

First Leg: May 17, 2025 (in Morocco)

Second Leg: May 25, 2025 (in Dar es Salaam or Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar)

Presidential Congratulations

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan praised Simba SC’s achievement, declaring:

"Heartiest congratulations to Simba for making history. You've brought great honor to our country. I wish you all the best. You have my full support."

Simba’s Journey to the Final

Simba’s road to the final has been marked by resilience, tactical strength, and overcoming continental heavyweights. Their previous best came in 1993, when they reached the CAF Cup final but fell short against Stella Abidjan of Ivory Coast.