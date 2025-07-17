RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Sergio Romero on Newell's Radar Amid Boca Exit Rumors

Sergio Romero on Newell's Radar Amid Boca Exit Rumors

Football news Yesterday, 16:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Sergio Romero on Newell's Radar Amid Boca Exit Rumors Sergio Romero on Newell's Radar Amid Boca Exit Rumors

As reported by Olé, Sergio “Chiquito” Romero is inching closer to the exit door at Boca Juniors. Once a hero and captain, the 35-year-old goalkeeper is now completely out of favor, with no plans from manager Miguel Ángel Russo to reintegrate him into the first team. Following knee surgery and a brief return under Fernando Gago, Romero finds himself behind Agustín Marchesin and Leandro Brey in the pecking order.

Now, Newell’s Old Boys has emerged as a possible destination—provided Keylor Navas departs. The Costa Rican is in conflict with club executives and refused to get off the team bus last weekend in Mendoza, officially due to illness but reportedly due to deeper issues. In a bizarre twist, striker Darío Benedetto had to be registered as a backup goalkeeper.

Newell’s coach Cristian Fabbiani reportedly called Romero to express interest. The deal hinges on Navas’ exit, with the club having recently turned down a $1 million offer from Pumas, deeming it too low.

Romero, whose Boca contract runs through December, has not played since April and didn’t feature in the Club World Cup. A move to Rosario could be his chance to regain form and minutes, following the fallout from a heated exchange with a fan after a Superclásico loss that led to his initial removal from the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys Schedule Newell's Old Boys News Newell's Old Boys Transfers
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Popular news
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news Yesterday, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Boca Juniors - : - Union Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Boca Juniors
-
Union
-
18:30
Atletico Tucuman - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 20:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
20:30
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP 19 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central 19 july 2025, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 02:47 David Haye: Dubois is the only boxer who can beat Usyk Football news Today, 02:18 And more reforms! Changes are coming to VAR operations Football news Today, 01:45 Morten Hjulmand one step away from joining Juventus! Football news Today, 00:00 Kenji Cabrera Joins Vancouver With a Clear Goal: Reaching Europe’s Elite Football news Yesterday, 23:45 Monterrey Declined Cristiano Ronaldo Due to Internal Rules, Despite Sergio Ramos’ Influence Football news Yesterday, 23:15 Saracchi Open to Joining Independiente, But Boca Rejects Initial Offer Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Gonzalo Petit Leaves Nacional for Betis: “This Was an Opportunity I Had to Take” Football news Yesterday, 22:25 Guerrero Leads Alianza Lima to Historic Win Over Gremio: “It’s Only Half the Job Done” Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Quintero Returns to River and Gallardo Welcomes Him Like a Son Football news Yesterday, 22:00 Vasco's Fernando Diniz Reacts to Rumors Linking Alan Saldivia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Southampton vs Valenciennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025 Football Today Utrecht vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and betting tips – 18 July 2025 Football Today Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 July 2025 Football Today Montpellier vs Rodez prediction, H2H and betting tips – 18 July 2025 Football Today Toulouse vs QPR prediction, H2H and match betting — 18 July 2025 Football Today Salzburg vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 July 2025 Football Today Rennes vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 18, 2025 Football Today Getafe vs Preston preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025 Football Today Saint-Étienne vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 18, 2025 Football Today Spain vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 18, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores