Sergio Romero on Newell's Radar Amid Boca Exit Rumors

As reported by Olé, Sergio “Chiquito” Romero is inching closer to the exit door at Boca Juniors. Once a hero and captain, the 35-year-old goalkeeper is now completely out of favor, with no plans from manager Miguel Ángel Russo to reintegrate him into the first team. Following knee surgery and a brief return under Fernando Gago, Romero finds himself behind Agustín Marchesin and Leandro Brey in the pecking order.

Now, Newell’s Old Boys has emerged as a possible destination—provided Keylor Navas departs. The Costa Rican is in conflict with club executives and refused to get off the team bus last weekend in Mendoza, officially due to illness but reportedly due to deeper issues. In a bizarre twist, striker Darío Benedetto had to be registered as a backup goalkeeper.

Newell’s coach Cristian Fabbiani reportedly called Romero to express interest. The deal hinges on Navas’ exit, with the club having recently turned down a $1 million offer from Pumas, deeming it too low.

Romero, whose Boca contract runs through December, has not played since April and didn’t feature in the Club World Cup. A move to Rosario could be his chance to regain form and minutes, following the fallout from a heated exchange with a fan after a Superclásico loss that led to his initial removal from the squad.