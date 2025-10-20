Senegalese Footballer Cheikh Touré Dies in Ghana After Alleged Kidnapping and Extortion Incident

Tragedy has struck the football world as young Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Touré has reportedly died in Ghana following a harrowing case of kidnapping and extortion. Touré, a rising star from the Esprit Foot Yeumbeul academy, was allegedly deceived with a false promise of a trial with a professional football club in Ghana. Upon his arrival, he was abducted by armed individuals who held him for ransom.

According to reports, the kidnappers contacted Touré’s family, demanding payment in exchange for his safe release. Unfortunately, the family was unable to meet the ransom demand, and the situation took a devastating turn.

On Saturday, the Senegalese Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs confirmed the heartbreaking news, announcing that Cheikh Touré had been found dead. In a follow-up statement issued on Sunday, the ministry revealed that an investigation is underway in cooperation with Ghanaian authorities to determine the full details of the incident and ensure justice is served.

The statement read.

“The Ministry is working closely with the Ghanaian police to ensure that light is shed on this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

Cheikh Touré’s untimely death has sparked outrage and sorrow across both Senegal and Ghana, as many call for stronger protections for young athletes who are often targeted by fraudulent agents and criminal networks.