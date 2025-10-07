Senegal : Nampalys Mendy's big comeback

The goal is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Nampalys Mendy has made his grand return to the Senegalese national team. After being absent from the Den for a year, Mendy has joined Pape Thiaw's squad.

The Watford Hornets player is one of the key players in Cameroon's 2022 triumph. Renowned for his technical mastery and ability to play in front of the defense, the Senegalese international is joining the fray to boost Senegal's chances of qualifying for the 2026 Cup.

Everything seems to indicate that the Senegalese coach wants to give this Lions player one last chance to benefit from his experience before focusing on talented youngsters. So, he needs to be given the chance to play.