Senegal A team : Habib Diallo’s expertise

Habib Diallo expected as reinforcement.

Habib Diallo joins the Senegalese team as a reinforcement. The Senegalese international from FC Metz returned to Juba, South Sudan, on Monday, October 6, to prepare for the next match counting towards the qualifiers.

The goal of this return is to replace the injured Boulaye Dia. The Senegalese striker will participate in the preparation for the Lions' first match against South Sudan, scheduled for October 10. This return can be seen as a positive sign for the team and for himself, as he has not been called up since March 2025.