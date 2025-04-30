Sebastián 'Loco' Abreu Named New Head Coach of Xolos de Tijuana

Xolos de Tijuana have officially announced Sebastián “Loco” Abreu as their new head coach, as reported by TUDN. The Uruguayan football legend will take charge of the Liga MX side, marking a new chapter in his post-playing career.



Abreu is no stranger to Mexican football. During his prolific playing days, he represented seven different clubs across the country: Tecos (twice), Cruz Azul, América, Dorados de Sinaloa, Monterrey, San Luis, and Tigres. His stints in Mexico made him one of the most recognizable South American figures in the league during the 2000s.



As a manager, Abreu’s career has been just as varied. In Mexico, he previously coached Dorados de Sinaloa, while abroad he led Santa Tecla (El Salvador), Boston River (Uruguay), Always Ready (Bolivia), Paysandú (Brazil), and César Vallejo (Peru). His experience, passion, and deep ties to the region make him an intriguing appointment for Tijuana.



The club has yet to reveal the length of Abreu’s contract or specific targets, but his arrival signals a shift in direction for a side that has struggled for consistency in recent seasons. Expectations are high as Xolos look to rebuild under the guidance of one of South America's most colorful football personalities.

