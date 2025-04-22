Santiago Muñoz Set to Join Sporting Kansas City as Santos Laguna Exit Nears

Santos Laguna have agreed to transfer forward Santiago Muñoz to Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City, sources confirmed to Mediotiempo and Grupo Multimedios. The move comes as part of a broader restructuring effort following a disappointing Clausura 2025 campaign, and represents a fresh opportunity for the 22-year-old to reignite his career abroad.

Muñoz, a dual national with ties to both Mexico and the United States, had previously drawn attention for his potential as a teenager, including a high-profile loan to English Premier League side Newcastle United. However, he struggled to find consistency upon returning to Santos, where he registered six goals and six assists across 81 matches.

The transfer to Sporting KC is a permanent deal, though financial terms have not been disclosed. The move gives Muñoz a clean slate and the chance to re-establish himself in a new league. With his youth and international experience, he could become a key piece in the club’s long-term plans as they look to strengthen their roster in attack.

During his time with Santos, Muñoz often showed flashes of his talent but failed to become the consistent scoring presence the club had hoped for. He leaves without having won a major title, but with the benefit of top-flight experience in both Mexico and Europe.

At Sporting Kansas City, Muñoz will join a competitive setup that has seen a mix of experienced veterans and emerging young players. He becomes one of the few Mexican nationals in the squad and will be expected to contribute immediately as the team navigates a congested MLS calendar.

The move marks a pivotal step in Muñoz’s professional journey, offering a new environment and the possibility of growth in a league that has become a launching pad for North American talent.