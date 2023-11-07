Sabalenka lost her place as world number one

Last week the final WTA tournament took place in Cancun. Prior to this, a major WTA Elite Trophy tournament was also held in Zhuhai.

The main change following the results of the last significant tournaments of the season was that the representative of Poland Iga Swiatek regained her status as the first racket of the world.

After winning the WTA Final Tournament, she was able to beat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. There were other changes in the top ten. In particular, Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova swapped places.

Third place in the ranking is occupied by the young US representative Coco Gauff. The top five also included Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan and Jessica Pegula from the USA.

Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia, who won the WTA Elite Trophy, is also already on her way to the top ten.

Among the changes, it is also worth noting that the representative of China Zheng Qingwen debuted in the top 15.