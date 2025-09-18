Russo Issues Ultimatum to Palacios After Controversial Reaction

As reported by Olé, Carlos Palacios’ angry reaction after being substituted in Boca’s draw against Rosario Central has caused fresh tension inside the squad. The Chilean forward was taken off in the 72nd minute, walking off visibly upset, gesturing in frustration, and exchanging words with Claudio Úbeda, an assistant to Miguel Ángel Russo.

The coach responded swiftly. Back at training, Russo spoke to the group and then addressed Palacios directly, making it clear that such behavior cannot be repeated. In a press conference earlier, he had chosen silence on the subject — “I won’t speak about Palacios” — but insiders say his private message to the player this time was firm: his tolerance is wearing thin.

Palacios later posted a picture on social media that seemed apologetic, though the song he paired with it raised eyebrows: “Don’t bring problems, I already have plenty...” The mixed signal fueled speculation over whether it was an apology or a subtle complaint.

The forward’s track record weighs against him. Under Fernando Gago he was dropped for returning late from Chile after a free weekend. Russo himself had sidelined him earlier this year for missing training the day after his birthday.

Heading into the match against Central Córdoba, Palacios’ spot in the lineup is uncertain. His lackluster performance in Rosario added to the concerns, while Alan Velasco and Williams Alarcón are pressing for opportunities. Russo, known for favoring a settled starting XI, now faces a decision that could mark a turning point in the player’s future at Boca.