RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Russo Issues Ultimatum to Palacios After Controversial Reaction

Russo Issues Ultimatum to Palacios After Controversial Reaction

Football news Today, 19:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Russo Issues Ultimatum to Palacios After Controversial Reaction Russo Issues Ultimatum to Palacios After Controversial Reaction

As reported by Olé, Carlos Palacios’ angry reaction after being substituted in Boca’s draw against Rosario Central has caused fresh tension inside the squad. The Chilean forward was taken off in the 72nd minute, walking off visibly upset, gesturing in frustration, and exchanging words with Claudio Úbeda, an assistant to Miguel Ángel Russo.

The coach responded swiftly. Back at training, Russo spoke to the group and then addressed Palacios directly, making it clear that such behavior cannot be repeated. In a press conference earlier, he had chosen silence on the subject — “I won’t speak about Palacios” — but insiders say his private message to the player this time was firm: his tolerance is wearing thin.

Palacios later posted a picture on social media that seemed apologetic, though the song he paired with it raised eyebrows: “Don’t bring problems, I already have plenty...” The mixed signal fueled speculation over whether it was an apology or a subtle complaint.

The forward’s track record weighs against him. Under Fernando Gago he was dropped for returning late from Chile after a free weekend. Russo himself had sidelined him earlier this year for missing training the day after his birthday.

Heading into the match against Central Córdoba, Palacios’ spot in the lineup is uncertain. His lackluster performance in Rosario added to the concerns, while Alan Velasco and Williams Alarcón are pressing for opportunities. Russo, known for favoring a settled starting XI, now faces a decision that could mark a turning point in the player’s future at Boca.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Related Team News
Riquelme Delays Boca’s Manager Appointment Until 2026 Football news Yesterday, 22:30 Riquelme Delays Boca’s Manager Appointment Until 2026
Neymar and Leandro Paredes in PSG squad Lifestyle 16 sep 2025, 06:57 A gesture of friendship. Neymar and Leandro Paredes swap shirts with each other
Di María’s Olympic Goal Levels Central's Duel with Boca, Sparks Exchange with Paredes Football news 15 sep 2025, 17:20 Di María’s Olympic Goal Levels Central's Duel with Boca, Sparks Exchange with Paredes
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores