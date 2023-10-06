Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches

The Portuguese national team, as part of the qualifiers of UEFA Euro 2024, will engage in clashes with Slovakia on October 13th and Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 16th. Head coach Roberto Martinez has summoned 26 footballers for these encounters.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Patrício (Roma);

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), João Cancelo (Barcelona), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Tote Gomes (Wolverhampton), Raphael Guerreiro (Bayern Munich), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Rúben Dias (Manchester City);

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otávio (Al-Nassr), Vítor Vinha (PSG);

Forwards: Ricardo Orta (Braga), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafael Leão (Milan), João Félix (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Gonçalo Ramush (PSG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton).

It is worth noting that in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Portuguese national team emerged victorious in all six matches, accumulating an aggregate score of 24-0.