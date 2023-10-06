RU RU NG NG
Main News Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches

Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches

Football news Today, 11:58
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches Photo: facebook.com/PORTUGAL

The Portuguese national team, as part of the qualifiers of UEFA Euro 2024, will engage in clashes with Slovakia on October 13th and Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 16th. Head coach Roberto Martinez has summoned 26 footballers for these encounters.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Patrício (Roma);

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), João Cancelo (Barcelona), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Tote Gomes (Wolverhampton), Raphael Guerreiro (Bayern Munich), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Rúben Dias (Manchester City);

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otávio (Al-Nassr), Vítor Vinha (PSG);

Forwards: Ricardo Orta (Braga), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafael Leão (Milan), João Félix (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Gonçalo Ramush (PSG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton).

It is worth noting that in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Portuguese national team emerged victorious in all six matches, accumulating an aggregate score of 24-0.

Popular news
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 0-2 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:09 Mudryk did not make it to the list of injured players at Chelsea Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:26 Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches Football news Today, 11:41 Erling Haaland elucidated the methodology of his phenomenal goal-scoring numbers Football news Today, 11:25 The Roma striker has scored five goals in seven matches Football news Today, 10:54 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 10:10 Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team Football news Today, 09:38 Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true
Sport Predictions
Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023