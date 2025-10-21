Rohr Questions Officiating in Super Eagles’ Win, Says Benin Deserved Better

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has criticized the officiating in his side’s 4–0 defeat to Nigeria in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, claiming that two of Victor Osimhen’s first-half goals should not have stood.

Speaking in an interview with CAFOnline.com, the German coach insisted there were infringements in the buildup to both goals scored by the Super Eagles striker during the match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Osimhen, who now plays for Galatasaray, was a standout performer as Nigeria cruised to a comfortable win to top Group C.

“Our only regrets concern the first two goals conceded in Nigeria in the decisive match,” Rohr said. “These situations would have deserved, in my opinion, a different decision and would have allowed us to obtain more justice.”

Rohr, who previously coached the Super Eagles, blamed the officiating as a key factor in Benin’s loss—one that ultimately cost them a place in the intercontinental playoffs. Both Nigeria and Benin finished the group stage level on 17 points, but Nigeria advanced based on CAF’s points-weighting system following Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers.

Despite the disappointment, Rohr remains proud of his team’s performance throughout the campaign.

“We finished (the World Cup qualifiers) with 17 points, as many as Nigeria, which already constitutes a significant confidence boost. We were the only team to beat Nigeria in Abidjan, while they remained undefeated in all other matches.”

With the win, Nigeria booked their place in a high-stakes playoff against Gabon, set to be played on November 13 in Morocco, as they aim to claim Africa’s final spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.