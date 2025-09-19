River to Field Youth-Filled Squad Against Atlético Tucumán

River Plate have little time to dwell on their midweek defeat to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, with Marcelo Gallardo shifting his full focus to next week’s decisive return leg in Brazil. According to Cadena 3, the head coach has opted to rest all regular starters and will deploy a squad of reserves and academy players on Saturday against Atlético Tucumán in Matchday 9 of the Clausura.

Gallardo views the Libertadores quarterfinal as the club’s top priority and wants to minimize the risk of losing key players to injury. Several youngsters from the reserve team, who have impressed in recent outings, are expected to get their chance under the spotlight at Estadio Monumental José Fierro.

River sit second in Group B with 18 points, trailing Deportivo Riestra by one. Riestra climbed to the top after their latest win but have played one more match. That context gives Gallardo some room to rotate, though dropping points in Tucumán could tighten the race at the top.

The traveling squad confirmed the absence of first-choice names, opening space for Juan Cruz Meza and Bautista Dadín, who both played only a half in the reserve match earlier this week. Santiago Lencina and Agustín De la Cuesta are also among those likely to start.

Up front, the decision will come down to experience versus youth. While academy forward Ian Subiabre remains an option, Miguel Borja is expected to lead the attack and provide a veteran presence in an otherwise youthful side.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 9:15 p.m. local time, with live coverage on TNT Sports Premium. Facundo Tello will referee the match, assisted by José Carreras in the VAR booth.

Probable lineup



Jeremías Ledesma; Fabricio Bustos, Sebastián Boselli, Ulises Giménez, Milton Casco; Santiago Lencina, Agustín De la Cuesta, Juan Cruz Meza, Matías Galarza; Miguel Borja and Bautista Dadín.