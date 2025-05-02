RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news River Face Vélez With Key Absences and Top-Two Hopes Still Alive

River Face Vélez With Key Absences and Top-Two Hopes Still Alive

Football news Today, 22:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Face Vélez With Key Absences and Top-Two Hopes Still Alive River Face Vélez With Key Absences and Top-Two Hopes Still Alive

After celebrating a Superclásico win, River Plate are now focused on their final match of the Torneo Apertura 2025 group stage, hosting Vélez Sarsfield this Sunday. According to ESPN, the club remains third in Group B and could climb to second place if Independiente fail to win their game.

However, Marcelo Gallardo will be without key pieces. Lucas Martínez Quarta is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, and Gonzalo Montiel is out with a muscle tear. Leandro González Pirez is expected to start alongside Germán Pezzella in defense, though Paulo Díaz might return if cleared in time. Fabricio Bustos would fill in at right back.

Midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, who exited the last match due to a knock, has recovered and should be available. With Copa Libertadores action coming up midweek in Ecuador, Gallardo may rotate his squad depending on how Sunday’s results impact their standing.

River currently sit one point behind second-placed Independiente and two ahead of fourth-placed San Lorenzo. They cannot reach first place, as Rosario Central hold a four-point advantage.

The projected XI: Franco Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, González Pirez or Díaz, Marcos Acuña; Enzo Pérez, Galoppo, Kevin Castaño, Franco Mastantuono; Facundo Colidio and Sebastián Driussi.

Related teams and leagues
Velez Sarsfield River Plate
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart 03 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 23:30 Clásico Cordobés: Talleres Seek Redemption While Instituto Chase Playoff Dream Football news Today, 23:05 Guimarães Linked to Peru Job Amid Salary Speculation Football news Today, 22:45 Requena Backs Táchira Squad Ahead of Finals Group Stage Battle Football news Today, 22:30 River Face Vélez With Key Absences and Top-Two Hopes Still Alive Football news Today, 22:11 Anthony Hernández Set to Return to Alajuelense for Apertura 2025 Football news Today, 21:55 Vancouver Fires Warning Shot at Cruz Azul Ahead of Champions Cup Final Football news Today, 21:54 Atlanta and LA Galaxy Under Pressure as Inter Miami Seek Redemption on MLS Matchday 11 Football news Today, 21:18 Domínguez Stands Firm After Crushing Defeat and Vows to Stay at Estudiantes Football news Today, 20:05 Libertad Sues Milton Bolaños for Match-Fixing, Demands $214K in Compensation Football news Today, 19:55 Not Just a Big Name: Al Ahly Define Profile for Next Head Coach
Sport Predictions
Football 03 may 2025 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football 03 may 2025 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football 03 may 2025 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football 03 may 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Football 03 may 2025 Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Rangers vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores