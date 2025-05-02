River Face Vélez With Key Absences and Top-Two Hopes Still Alive

After celebrating a Superclásico win, River Plate are now focused on their final match of the Torneo Apertura 2025 group stage, hosting Vélez Sarsfield this Sunday. According to ESPN, the club remains third in Group B and could climb to second place if Independiente fail to win their game.

However, Marcelo Gallardo will be without key pieces. Lucas Martínez Quarta is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, and Gonzalo Montiel is out with a muscle tear. Leandro González Pirez is expected to start alongside Germán Pezzella in defense, though Paulo Díaz might return if cleared in time. Fabricio Bustos would fill in at right back.

Midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, who exited the last match due to a knock, has recovered and should be available. With Copa Libertadores action coming up midweek in Ecuador, Gallardo may rotate his squad depending on how Sunday’s results impact their standing.

River currently sit one point behind second-placed Independiente and two ahead of fourth-placed San Lorenzo. They cannot reach first place, as Rosario Central hold a four-point advantage.

The projected XI: Franco Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, González Pirez or Díaz, Marcos Acuña; Enzo Pérez, Galoppo, Kevin Castaño, Franco Mastantuono; Facundo Colidio and Sebastián Driussi.