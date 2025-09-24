River Confident of Securing Subiabre Before U-20 World Cup

River Plate are close to securing Ian Subiabre’s future. According to Olé, after tense weeks of talks and intervention from the Argentine FA, the young forward is expected to sign a new contract on Friday, extending his stay until December 2028. The deal would also raise his current release clause, which stands at $30 million.

The club is eager to avoid a repeat of the Claudio Echeverri case, when the midfielder shone at the 2023 U-17 World Cup and later refused to renew, forcing a quick sale to Manchester City. With the U-20 World Cup in Chile around the corner, River insisted on having Subiabre tied down before his call-up.

The AFA played a decisive role, warning that if Subiabre did not agree to the renewal, he would be dropped from Diego Placente’s national team squad. That condition pushed negotiations forward.

The new contract would also significantly improve his salary. While it remains uncertain whether the clause will climb to the $100 million River originally sought, the new terms will provide stronger protection. After missing Marcelo Gallardo’s recent lineups, Subiabre now looks set to travel to Chile with his international future and club status secured.