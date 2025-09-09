River Confident About Extending Subiabre’s Contract

River Plate is moving forward with confidence in its bid to extend the contract of Ian Subiabre, one of the club’s brightest young prospects. Despite recent rumors suggesting a potential roadblock, both the board and the player’s representatives remain optimistic and engaged in positive talks.

Subiabre, a forward developed at Comisión de Actividades Infantiles in Comodoro Rivadavia, joined River in 2022 and quickly stood out in the youth divisions. The club purchased 70 percent of his rights and signed him to a professional deal until 2025, which was later extended in 2024 through December 2026. The plan now is to push that horizon to 2028, while adjusting his salary to match his growing importance.

The key sticking point in negotiations is the release clause. Currently set at 30 million dollars, River has proposed raising it to 100 million, a figure seen as excessive by Subiabre’s camp, led by Claudio Paul Caniggia. While both sides agree on the need for an increase, they are working to settle on a middle ground that would benefit both club and player.

Despite the debate, there is little concern within River. The overall mood is positive, and the shared aim is to secure Subiabre’s future at Núñez. Born in 2007, he made his first-team debut on January 31, 2024, against Barracas Central and has since accumulated 19 appearances and one goal, scored in March against Rosario Central. Though he went through a period without minutes, Marcelo Gallardo recently handed him another chance in the Copa Libertadores, where he featured in the tense round-of-16 clash against Libertad.