Riquelme’s Surprise Candidate De Rossi Linked to Boca Manager Job

Following Fernando Gago’s departure as Boca Juniors head coach, club vice president Juan Román Riquelme is exploring options to fill the vacancy. While Gabriel Milito remains the leading candidate, Canal26 reports that a surprise name has entered the conversation: Daniele De Rossi.

The former Italian international and 2006 World Cup champion had a brief but memorable stint at Boca in 2019, playing seven matches before retiring in early 2020. Despite his short time at the club, De Rossi left a strong impression and has since openly expressed his desire to return—as a manager. “I left that door open because I want to come back,” he once said.

De Rossi’s coaching career includes a recent spell at AS Roma, where he led the team for nine months, recording 13 wins, 10 draws, and 7 losses across 30 matches. Prior to that, he managed SPAL in Serie B, with more modest results: three wins, six draws, and eight defeats in 17 games.

For now, Mariano Herrón will guide Boca until the end of the Apertura. But behind the scenes, Riquelme is laying the groundwork for a long-term solution—and De Rossi, with his emotional connection to the club and growing managerial experience, could be the unexpected choice to take the reins.