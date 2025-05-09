RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Riquelme’s Surprise Candidate De Rossi Linked to Boca Manager Job

Riquelme’s Surprise Candidate De Rossi Linked to Boca Manager Job

Football news Yesterday, 23:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Riquelme’s Surprise Candidate De Rossi Linked to Boca Manager Job Riquelme’s Surprise Candidate De Rossi Linked to Boca Manager Job

Following Fernando Gago’s departure as Boca Juniors head coach, club vice president Juan Román Riquelme is exploring options to fill the vacancy. While Gabriel Milito remains the leading candidate, Canal26 reports that a surprise name has entered the conversation: Daniele De Rossi.

The former Italian international and 2006 World Cup champion had a brief but memorable stint at Boca in 2019, playing seven matches before retiring in early 2020. Despite his short time at the club, De Rossi left a strong impression and has since openly expressed his desire to return—as a manager. “I left that door open because I want to come back,” he once said.

De Rossi’s coaching career includes a recent spell at AS Roma, where he led the team for nine months, recording 13 wins, 10 draws, and 7 losses across 30 matches. Prior to that, he managed SPAL in Serie B, with more modest results: three wins, six draws, and eight defeats in 17 games.

For now, Mariano Herrón will guide Boca until the end of the Apertura. But behind the scenes, Riquelme is laying the groundwork for a long-term solution—and De Rossi, with his emotional connection to the club and growing managerial experience, could be the unexpected choice to take the reins.

Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle 08 may 2025, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 08 may 2025, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:15 Ruidíaz Shuts Down Universitario Return Talk and Says That Chapter Is Closed Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Deportes Limache Eyes Another Upset as They Face Colo Colo in Copa Chile Football news Yesterday, 23:25 Jesús Martínez Slams Liga MX and FMF After Club León’s Club World Cup Exclusion Football news Yesterday, 23:00 Riquelme’s Surprise Candidate De Rossi Linked to Boca Manager Job Football news Yesterday, 22:35 Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Correa, De Paul, and Molina Could Leave Atlético Madrid After Club World Cup Football news Yesterday, 21:45 Ander Herrera Taking It Day by Day as Boca Hopes for His Return Football news Yesterday, 21:10 Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River’s Fatigue Football news Yesterday, 20:45 Mascherano Considers Playing Messi as Striker in Suárez’s Absence at Inter Miami Football news Yesterday, 20:20 Cruz Azul Coach Vicente Sánchez Says Small Details Will Decide Second Leg Against León
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football Today Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football Today Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football Today Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football Today Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores