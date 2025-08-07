Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis

In an official statement, Boca Juniors confirmed that club president Juan Román Riquelme has dismantled the Football Council, a bold move aimed at reversing the team’s worst run in history: 11 consecutive matches without a win.

The Council, once a cornerstone of Riquelme’s management, had been under heavy fire from fans and media alike. With few windows left to qualify for the next Copa Libertadores — winning the upcoming Clausura tournament, or achieving one of the top stops in the annual table — Riquelme decided to act swiftly. Raúl Cascini and Mauricio Serna have left the club, while Marcelo Delgado will remain, albeit in a different role.

The Council’s tenure was marred by controversial moments, including administrative blunders — such as the late registration of players in the Copa Sudamericana — and public statements that alienated fans. Serna’s remark that the club had “spoiled fans with too many victories” became a symbol of that disconnect.

Now, Boca will restructure its football operations, searching for a new manager to bridge the gap between leadership and the squad coached by Miguel Ángel Russo. One name being considered is Carlos Navarro Montoya, who has expressed interest in returning to the club in an executive role.

While Boca’s statement thanked Cascini and Serna for their efforts — highlighting six titles and a Copa Libertadores final appearance — it’s clear the club is pivoting toward a new direction. With two years left in Riquelme’s term, the rebuild begins at the top.