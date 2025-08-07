RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis

Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis

Football news Today, 18:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis Riquelme Dissolves Boca’s Football Council Amid Historic Crisis

In an official statement, Boca Juniors confirmed that club president Juan Román Riquelme has dismantled the Football Council, a bold move aimed at reversing the team’s worst run in history: 11 consecutive matches without a win.

The Council, once a cornerstone of Riquelme’s management, had been under heavy fire from fans and media alike. With few windows left to qualify for the next Copa Libertadores — winning the upcoming Clausura tournament, or achieving one of the top stops in the annual table — Riquelme decided to act swiftly. Raúl Cascini and Mauricio Serna have left the club, while Marcelo Delgado will remain, albeit in a different role.

The Council’s tenure was marred by controversial moments, including administrative blunders — such as the late registration of players in the Copa Sudamericana — and public statements that alienated fans. Serna’s remark that the club had “spoiled fans with too many victories” became a symbol of that disconnect.

Now, Boca will restructure its football operations, searching for a new manager to bridge the gap between leadership and the squad coached by Miguel Ángel Russo. One name being considered is Carlos Navarro Montoya, who has expressed interest in returning to the club in an executive role.

While Boca’s statement thanked Cascini and Serna for their efforts — highlighting six titles and a Copa Libertadores final appearance — it’s clear the club is pivoting toward a new direction. With two years left in Riquelme’s term, the rebuild begins at the top.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores