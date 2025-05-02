Requena Backs Táchira Squad Ahead of Finals Group Stage Battle

Deportivo Táchira is set to begin its campaign in the Liga FUTVE 2025 Apertura finals group stage, entering Group B alongside Carabobo FC, Academia Puerto Cabello, and Metropolitanos FC, as reported by Balonazos.com.

Juan Requena, the Argentine midfielder who has started Táchira’s last five matches, expressed full confidence in the squad’s potential heading into the decisive phase of the tournament. “I trust the team we have. We’ve got the best players in the country and the tools to fight for the title,” he declared ahead of Friday’s opener against Academia Puerto Cabello at 8:30 PM in La Bombonerita.

While Táchira is dealing with several injuries, Requena praised the commitment shown by those stepping up. “Our teammates have shown sacrifice and dedication. Hopefully the injured players recover soon and join us for the challenges ahead,” he added.

Firmly integrated into Edgar Pérez Greco’s tactical setup, Requena emphasized the importance of unity as a decisive element. “It’s time for all of us—fans and players—to become stronger together. Strengthening our bond will make a huge difference as the matches unfold,” the Argentine midfielder concluded.