Record among defensemen. A Colorado player scored 250 points. VIDEO

In an NHL regular season match, the Colorado Avalanche played an away game against Seattle. Defenseman Kyle Makar provided an assist for Logan O'Connor, who scored the second goal in the match. This marked Makar's 250th point in the NHL, achieved in 241 games, setting an NHL record among defensemen. This record was previously held by the legendary Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr, who reached 250 points in 247 games.

In total, the Colorado Avalanche's hockey players also tied an NHL record for the most consecutive road wins. They defeated the Seattle Kraken with a score of 4-1, winning 14 straight games on the road and matching Buffalo's achievement.