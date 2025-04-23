Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake have added firepower up front, acquiring Nigerian striker William Agada from Sporting Kansas City in a trade confirmed Wednesday by both clubs. In exchange, Sporting KC will receive up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), as well as a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Specifically, SKC will get $500k in 2025 GAM and up to $350k in conditional GAM if Agada re-signs with RSL. The 25-year-old also leaves Kansas City with a sell-on clause still attached to his name.

Agada, now in his fourth MLS season, originally joined SKC from Hapoel Jerusalem in 2022. Over 64 regular-season matches, he tallied 21 goals and 5 assists, making a name for himself with his aggressive runs and ability to create danger in the box.

His arrival helps fill a key void for Real Salt Lake after the offseason trade of Cristian Arango to the San Jose Earthquakes. Agada now leads an attack featuring USMNT midfielder Diego Luna, Designated Player Diogo Gonçalves and U22 winger Dominik Marczuk.

“We are very excited to add another aggressive and versatile attacking option to our team,” said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “Willy has scored key goals in big moments, across multiple competitions. He makes smart runs and consistently puts himself in high-quality scoring positions.”

For Sporting KC, the move clears space after the winter addition of Dejan Joveljić from LA Galaxy. The Serbian striker replaced Alan Pulido, who returned to Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara. Joveljić now leads the line, supported by young additions Santiago Muñoz and Mason Toye.

Sporting are also navigating a coaching transition after parting ways with longtime manager Peter Vermes. Kerry Zavagnin, formerly Vermes' assistant, is currently serving as interim head coach.