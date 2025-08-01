Real Salt Lake Sign Brazilian Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player

Real Salt Lake have added firepower to their attack with the signing of Brazilian forward Rwan Cruz, MLSsoccer.com confirmed Friday. The 24-year-old joins on loan from Botafogo through June 2026, with an option to extend and a fixed-price purchase clause available at any time.

Cruz arrives as a Designated Player and brings a proven scoring touch, having tallied 37 goals and 14 assists in 137 professional appearances. He previously played for Santos, Vasco da Gama, and Botafogo, as well as Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Razgrad, where he won two league titles and featured in European competitions.

“We’ve been working on this move for a while, and we’re thrilled to welcome Rwan,” said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “His quality and versatility give us another key option as we push for a strong finish.”

RSL currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with 31 points, riding a five-win run. Cruz praised the club’s style of short-passing play, saying, “This is an excellent fit for me.”

