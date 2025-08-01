RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Real Salt Lake Sign Brazilian Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player

Real Salt Lake Sign Brazilian Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Real Salt Lake Sign Brazilian Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player Real Salt Lake Sign Brazilian Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player

Real Salt Lake have added firepower to their attack with the signing of Brazilian forward Rwan Cruz, MLSsoccer.com confirmed Friday. The 24-year-old joins on loan from Botafogo through June 2026, with an option to extend and a fixed-price purchase clause available at any time.

Cruz arrives as a Designated Player and brings a proven scoring touch, having tallied 37 goals and 14 assists in 137 professional appearances. He previously played for Santos, Vasco da Gama, and Botafogo, as well as Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Razgrad, where he won two league titles and featured in European competitions.

“We’ve been working on this move for a while, and we’re thrilled to welcome Rwan,” said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “His quality and versatility give us another key option as we push for a strong finish.”

RSL currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with 31 points, riding a five-win run. Cruz praised the club’s style of short-passing play, saying, “This is an excellent fit for me.”

Related teams and leagues
Real Salt Lake Real Salt Lake Schedule Real Salt Lake News Real Salt Lake Transfers
Botafogo RJ Botafogo RJ Schedule Botafogo RJ News Botafogo RJ Transfers
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:10 Man City Favor Girona Loan for Echeverri, But Rising Star Eyes Roma Move Football news Today, 18:50 Club América Close to Signing Allan Saint-Maximin in Major Transfer Move Football news Today, 18:05 Real Salt Lake Sign Brazilian Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player Football news Today, 17:15 Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby Football news Today, 17:05 Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start Football news Today, 16:50 Gonzalo Montes Leaves Universidad de Chile, Joins Montevideo City Torque as Star Signing Golf News Today, 16:39 The second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament was suspended. What was the reason? Football news Today, 16:35 Only Ten Rounds Left in Primera Nacional: Promotion Race, Relegation Fears, and a Classic Final Brewing Football news Today, 16:22 Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 2, 2025 Football news Today, 16:10 What is happening in the team? Donnarumma will no longer be PSG's first-choice goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores