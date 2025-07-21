Ramón Díaz After Victory Debut With Olimpia: “The Team Showed Character”

Ramón Díaz had a victorious debut as Olimpia’s coach after a 3-1 win over Atlético Tembetary , highlighting the team’s resilience. “I liked that the team showed character,” said the new manager following a match in which the squad overcame a challenging start.

Díaz acknowledged that the first half was tough but praised the team’s improvement in the second. “We need to work hard to get better,” he said, emphasizing the necessity for the team to function differently to meet the high standards of a club with Olimpia’s rich history. “Winning is important, but we want to play better and be protagonists,” he added.

When asked about captain Richard Ortiz, Díaz stated that Ortiz is an important player but also wants to assess the entire squad’s performance, indicating that all players will have chances to prove themselves.

Regarding potential new signings before the transfer window closes, the coach confirmed ongoing talks with club president Rodrigo Nogués to bring in reinforcements. Ramón Díaz’s third spell in Paraguayan football begins with character, clear goals, and a determination to make Olimpia a leading team once again.