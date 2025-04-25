Preview: LAFC Look to Bouanga and Giroud Against Goal-Shy St. Louis CITY

LAFC will look to continue their MLS resurgence when they host St. Louis CITY SC this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET at BMO Stadium, in a new edition of Sunday Night Soccer, according to MLSsoccer.com.

After their Concacaf Champions Cup exit at the hands of Inter Miami, Steve Cherundolo’s side has bounced back with four points from their last two league games, including a thrilling 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers. Denis Bouanga scored once again, and French star Olivier Giroud opened his MLS account with a stunning free kick.

Young talents David Martínez (3 goals) and Nathan Ordaz (1 goal, 1 assist) have also contributed, raising hopes among the Black & Gold faithful that LAFC can climb back into title contention.

Meanwhile, St. Louis CITY are in desperate need of a turnaround. Olof Mellberg’s team are winless in five straight matches and have scored only once during that span, slipping to 12th in the Western Conference. Their defense has been outstanding, conceding just six goals, tied for the fewest in MLS.

However, their offensive struggles persist. With only five goals scored all season and Cedric Teuchert (1 goal, 1 assist) the only player with more than one goal contribution, St. Louis must find answers up front if they hope to revive their campaign. Solid defense alone may not be enough against a resurgent LAFC.